Jamal elected new BAK boss replacing Kameta

Anthony Ombok Otieno aka Jamal is the new Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) President.

Otieno, who is also the chairman of Kisumu County, was elected to the position after trouncing Siaya County treasurer Remjus Oketch 41-0.

Otieno replaces John Kameta in an exercise which was presided over by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In attendance were sports registrar Rose Wasike and Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC) administrative Secretary James Akama who attended the elections as observers.

Kameta, who headed the other BAK faction, gave the exercise a wide berth and in the aftermath of longstanding boxing squabbles.

David Munuhe of Police was elected the secretary-general, replacing Isaac Mbote of Nakuru. Munuhe beat Ratib Farjallah of Kisumu County.

Mbote, a veteran boxing administrator was elected first vice chairman after beating James Keya from Trans Nzoia County.

Nairobi Secretary Musa Benjamin, who coached Tanzania during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games is the new treasurer after beating Daniel Andafu of Vihiga County. Musa, also a former Kenya junior team coach, will be deputised by Ms Lydia Kinyua from Laikipia.

Crispin Onyango, the Mombasa County secretary-general is the new assistant secretary after being elected unopposed. John Waweru of Kenya police replaces his uncle Patrick 'Mont 'Waweru as the competition secretary.

Joselyn Mare from Meru County will be the new assistant competition secretary, replacing Patrick Maina of Kenya Prisons. Committee members are Gladys Musafi (Trans Nzoia), Steve Odour (Busia) and James Ochieng (Siaya).

BAK becomes the latest federation to comply with the Sports Act of 2013. A total of 15 counties participated upon meeting the minimum threshold of acquiring integrity documents. A minimum of 8 counties are required for elections to proceed as earlier advised by Sports Registrar. Notable absentees were Prisons, Kwale, Kakamega, Murang’a and Nyeri County who are yet to comply with the Sports Act.