Close

Jamal is new BAK boss

Jamal elected new BAK boss replacing Kameta

Otieno was elected to the position after trouncing Siaya County treasurer Remjus Oketch 41-0.

In Summary

• Kameta, who headed the other BAK faction, gave the exercise a wide berth and in the aftermath of longstanding boxing squabbles.

• In attendance were sports registrar Rose Wasike and Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC) administrative Secretary James Akama who attended the elections as observers.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Football
29 June 2019 - 05:00
BAK Presidential aspirant Anthony Ombok Otieno aka Jamal (L) with former Kenya international Duncan Kuria “Sugar Ray”.
BAK Presidential aspirant Anthony Ombok Otieno aka Jamal (L) with former Kenya international Duncan Kuria “Sugar Ray”.
Image: ERICK BARASA

Anthony Ombok Otieno aka Jamal is the new Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) President.

Otieno, who is also the chairman of Kisumu County, was elected to the position after trouncing Siaya County treasurer Remjus Oketch 41-0.

Otieno replaces John Kameta in an exercise which was presided over by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

 

In attendance were sports registrar Rose Wasike and Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC) administrative Secretary James Akama who attended the elections as observers.

Kameta, who headed the other BAK faction, gave the exercise a wide berth and in the aftermath of longstanding boxing squabbles.

David Munuhe of Police was elected the secretary-general, replacing Isaac Mbote of Nakuru. Munuhe beat Ratib Farjallah of Kisumu County.

Mbote, a veteran boxing administrator was elected first vice chairman after beating James Keya from Trans Nzoia County.

Nairobi Secretary Musa Benjamin, who coached Tanzania during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games is the new treasurer after beating Daniel Andafu of Vihiga County. Musa, also a former Kenya junior team coach, will be deputised by Ms Lydia Kinyua from Laikipia.

Crispin Onyango, the Mombasa County secretary-general is the new assistant secretary after being elected unopposed. John Waweru of Kenya police replaces his uncle Patrick 'Mont 'Waweru as the competition secretary.

Joselyn Mare from Meru County will be the new assistant competition secretary, replacing Patrick Maina of Kenya Prisons. Committee members are Gladys Musafi (Trans Nzoia), Steve Odour (Busia) and James Ochieng (Siaya). 

 

BAK becomes the latest federation to comply with the Sports Act of 2013. A total of 15 counties participated upon meeting the minimum threshold of acquiring integrity documents. A minimum of 8 counties are required for elections to proceed as earlier advised by Sports Registrar. Notable absentees were Prisons, Kwale, Kakamega,  Murang’a and Nyeri County who are yet to comply with the Sports Act.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
Football
29 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Kenya hit back to beat Tanzania in "crazy" game
    20h ago Football

  2. No character, no experience - TZ coach on loss to Kenya
    15h ago Football

  3. Kenya, Tanzania to take on each other for survival chances
    1d ago Football

  4. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1mo ago Football

  5. Kenya has a long road ahead to join Africa's elite - Migne
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos