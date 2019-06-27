Humanitarian gesture by KPL earns them four continental awards

The move by the Kenyan Premier League to display the identities of missing children during last season’s second leg of the Mashemeji Derby was recognised during the African Media and Advertising Summit in Marrakesh, Morocco.

To celebrate the International Missing Children’s Day 2019, the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), in collaboration with Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards football clubs, decided to create awareness on the “Missing Child Kenya” through a CSR initiative during the two clubs’ Mashemeji Derby encounter on May 19 at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

In a rare gesture, players from both sides ferried portraits of missing children from the dugout to the centre of the pitch an initiative which saw three of them reunite with their families barely 48 hours after the match.

The winning campaign, dubbed “The missing mascot”, designed and executed by Express DDB Kenya, an affiliate of DDB Worldwide Advertising Network, bagged four awards — two gold, one silver and Mad Grand Prix (the most prestigious medal at the awards). The campaign was entered in three categories namely PR, Print and Promo Activation.

“This is a very unique initiative in the sense that we did not spend a single cent but three children were found within 48 hours of the derby”, says Megha Dutta, Express DDB Kenya’s Creative Director and the Project Lead.

Registered over eight years ago, Express DDB Kenya is an integrated marketing communications firm handling clients from diverse sectors. Some of the agency’s current clients include DT Dobbie, Tile &Carpet Centre, Stima Sacco, CIC Insurance Group, DLight and DKT International.

Formerly the African Cristal Festival, the African Cristal Media and Advertising Summit is a festival where the world of advertising and communication comes together for business meetings and the distribution of awards for the most striking ideas and cultural specificities of the African advertising world.