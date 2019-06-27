Afcon: Kenya, Tanzania to take on each other for survival chances

The National football team today faces a tough encounter against neighbors Tanzania in the ongoing Afcon show piece.

Harambee Stars slumped against Algeria's Desert foxes in their opening fixture succumbing to a 2 goal loss.

Tonight’s encounter however is a must win for the stars against Taifa Stars if their hopes of progressing in the next round of the tournament is to be kept alive.

The national team head coach Sebastian Migne acknowledged his side dismal performance against the Desert Foxes but recapped his side will need to work extra hard against Tanzania terming the encounter as a final for the stars.

“ It was a really difficult encounter but I can accept to lose against a strong team in Africa but I prefer to stay optimistic and now it will be a final for us against Tanzania”

The French tactician is expected to make a few changes in the Stars starting eleven but remained hopeful that his side will register a positive result against Taifa Stars.

David “Calabar” Owino is expected to make a debut and will slot in for right back Philemon Otieno, who picked an ankle injury and is out of today’s fixture.

On his part, Tanzania national team Head coach Emmanuel Amunike is hoping his side will match up to Harambee Stars in their bid to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

“ There is a lot at Stake in this game and we want to win to make it a possibility to qualify to the next round,” the Nigerian born tactician remarked.

This will be the first time teams from the East African region will meet in the ongoing tournament in Cairo and indeed both will go for each other’s throat to see who draws first blood.

" We are neighbors and it’s not going to be easy despite their first loss in the tournament against Algeria Harambee stars are a very good side,” Amunike reiterated.

The two sides have a foot out of the tournament but a positive result for either will mean a lifeline in their final matches of the group against Algeria for Tanzania and Kenya vs Senegal's Lions of Teranga.