Wanga harbours no hard feeling as he departs to Egypt today to rally behind Harambee stars

Former Harambee stars striker Allan Wanga who departs to Egypt today to rally behind the team as they line up against neighbours Tanzania in their second match of the ongoing Africa Cup on Nation tomorrow says he harbours no hard feeling after being dropped from the squad.

Wanga revealed that it’s a responsibility of every Kenyan who has a passion for football to rally behind the team and give the players and the technical bench the required support.

Wanga noted he respects and is in full support of coach Sebastien Migne and rest of the technical bench team selection.

"I will be joining the rest of the fans to support the team in Egypt and want to wish the team all the best in their remaining matches.I feel the team has what it takes to bounce back and perform well in the two remaining matches," said Wanga.

The Kakamega Homeboyz striker observed the first match against Algeria was tough since a majority of the players were making a debut at the tournament, but managed to grow in confidence towards the end of the match.

"Kenya has the potential and should also emulate other countries from this region who have come out strongly to shock the so-called big teams in Africa with their brilliant display and great confidence," noted Wanga.

Wanga who was instrumental for his side scoring for 18 goals conceded that those who made the cut to the national team deserves to be there due to their ability and hard work.

The former Tusker and Afc Leopards striker acknowledged that the Kenyan football is rapidly growing and on arise rise if the competitiveness being witnessed in Kenya premier league and also the national super league is anything to go by.

The striker who endured a hard time after being dropped from the national team and beaten to golden boot accolades by Enosh Ochiengs attracted outcry from Homeboyz leadership and fans at large.