Close

False start for Harambee Stars at Afcon as Kenya falls to Algeria

by MESHACK KISENGE
Football
24 June 2019 - 00:59
Algeria's Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring their second goal with Ismael Bennacer.
Algeria's Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring their second goal with Ismael Bennacer.
Image: REUTERS

Harambee Stars have begun the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on the wrong footing after going down 2-0 to Algeria at the 30 June Stadium Egypt in their opening Group C match.

Stars who made their way to the continental showpiece for the first time in 15 years found the tough going as first-half goals from Baghdad Bounedjah and an own goal by Abud Omar is all that the North Africans needed to dim Stars.

Prior to kickoff, coach Sebastien Migne made a change to the squad that played DR Congo last weekend in a friendly match where he summoned Musa Mohammed to fill in the void left by Joash Onyango who was failed to pass the fitness test yesterday morning.

Kenya had a nervous start into the match, struggling to string passes together unlike their opponents who made inroads to their area at will to quench their goal hunger.

Algeria's efforts to break the deadlock bore fruit in the 32nd minute after Dennis Odhiambo scythed down a goal-bound striker in the box forcing the referee to point to the spot.

Bounedjah sent Patrick Matasi the wrong way to open the scoring for the Desert Foxes and minutes later, an under pressure Omar directed Riyard Mahrez's striker to his own net to gift the North Africans their second goal.

Earlier at the same venue, Senegal reaped a similar win against Tanzania.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MESHACK KISENGE
Football
24 June 2019 - 00:59

Most Popular

  1. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1mo ago Football

  2. Madagascar earn draw with Guinea in Afcon debut
    1d ago Football

  3. Nigeria's Ighalo goal break down debutants Burundi
    1d ago Football

  4. Uganda upset DR Congo 2-0 for rare Cup of Nations triumph
    1d ago Football

  5. Gor Mahia get easy pool at Cecafa Kagame Cup
    2d ago Football

Latest Videos