Gor Mahia get easy pool at Cecafa Kagame Cup

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia will face DC Motema Pembe of DRC, KMKM from Zanzibar and AS Ports of Djibouti in Group D of the 2019 Cefaca Kagame Cup scheduled for July 6 to 21 in Rwanda.

Group A is composed of Rwanda’s Rayon Sport, TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic Congo, KMC (Tanzania) and Atbara of South Sudan while Group B has holders Azam of Tanzania, Mukura Victory (Rwanda), Bandari of Kenya and KCCA of Uganda.

Group C brings together APR (Rwanda), Green Buffaloes (Zambia), Proline of Uganda and Heegan of Somalia. It was further confirmed that two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals. This years’s event is historic because of the highest teams recorded in the competition since its inception.

General Secretary Nicholas Musonye, through a press release, confirmed that this year’s event will be graced by sixteen teams categorised into four groups.