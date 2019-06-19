Why you must attend Chapa Dimba na Safaricom in Meru this weekend

What an exciting journey this has been! It began delightfully for us all after the Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) announced that 1,600 teams had been listed to participate in the second season of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament. We looked forward with glorious expectation at the start. This was on the last weekend of October 2018 where the first group matches were played in the Western Region. It did not disappoint.

The tournament then took us on a remarkable odyssey to Nyanza then Rift Valley, followed by Eastern, Coast, Central, North Eastern and came to an end in Nairobi. Each round had its fair share of excitement and the quality of soccer had greatly improved since the first season of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom. It was notable that Kenyans were keen on keeping tabs on the outcomes of the games, not just because they were looking at their former schools but also, because there was so much talent to be discovered. Besides, the best players from the tournament were being sought out from across the country.

It was at the end of the regional finals that the Chapa Dimba All Star team was unveiled. This team attended a highly organized ten-day training camp in Catalonia Spain where they were privileged to meet La Liga coaches. The team included 32 of the best players – 17 boys and 15 girls that had been carefully selected from across the country during the eight regional finals. Talk about exposure!