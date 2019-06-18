Skipper Karanja keen to mentor Telkoms’ rookies

Telkom skipper Tracy Karanja has called on emerging talents of Elina Chebet and Joan Anjao to take one step at a time as they seek to evolve from being understudies to regulars in the team.

The two have forced themselves into the Telkom first team but Karanja, who is an experienced midfielder, has called for patience as they continue to emulate their senior in the squad.

She said: “We are very happy to have them in the team and we will ensure they are well mentored to fit into the team. They are very talented prodigies with a huge role to play in the present and future and we will do all that we can as experienced players to ensure their growth is not stagnated.”

“What they have is raw talent and what they need is to mature into the game. They are gradually settling in shamelessly and we will help them adapt well to our style of play. They need the advice from senior players to improve their game and we are at their service because at Telkom we are like a family,” Karanja added.

She is optimistic the players will improve and called on her team-mates to give them the necessary support.

She said: “They do have weaknesses but that is as a result of inexperience. However, I believe with time, they will adapt to the game and everything else will fall into place. We are not pressurising them but we are pushing them enough to get to the level they need to be because growth is continuous. They have the world at their feet and the sky is their limit.”