First batch of Team Kenya departs Cape Verde

The first batch of Team Kenya at the Africa Beach Games departs Sal, Cape Verde tonight (Monday) for Nairobi after the conclusion of their events.

The handball (men and women), tennis, Karate as well as swimming teams have already checked out and are ready for the trip to Nairobi.

The remaining teams are beach football, volleyball ( men and women) and kiteboarding. Speaking before departure, NOC-K president Paul Tergat said the games were an eye opener for Kenya to venture into the non-traditional sports.

“Despite the travelling logistics nightmare, we have competed well so far and I am happy that we were able to get our first medals here,” he said.

He added that Kenya might bid for the games in the near future. Beach volleyball start competing on Tuesday (June 18) with the draw set to be conducted in this morning.

“We are ready and we have played together for a long time. We want to qualify for the World Beach games; a gold medal will just be a bonus,” said volleyballer Gaudencia Nakhumicha.

Kenya has so far bagged two medals a silver through Charles Muneria and a bronze courtesy of tennis duo Fazal Mohamed Khan and Ibrahim Yego.