Bandari performance land them build-up trip in South Africa

The 2019 SportPesa Shield champions Bandari will train in South Africa ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup tournament which kicks off next month in Kigali, Rwanda.

Speaking on behalf of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director and team patron Dr Daniel Manduku, head of corporate affairs Bernard Osero said they will grant the team total support.

Osero said in keeping with an earlier pledge to the team, KPA will send the team to South Africa for their training camp later this week ahead of the Confederation Cup tourney.

“We shall honour our pledge to take you to South Africa and your travel arrangements are underway to have you leave the country later this week,” said Osero.

Bandari FC were yesterday feted by their sponsors Kenya Ports Authority management following their victory.

Osero hailed the team for their sterling performance in the 2019 SportsPesa Shield and the Kenya Premier League. He said the 2019 feat was key in the saying the victory history of the club and urged the players to keep up the spirit.

“We shall continue supporting the club as Bandari are the only team from the coast that has a countrywide fan base which promotes national cohesion,” said Dr Manduku in his speech.

Earlier, coach Bernard Mwalala and team captain Felly Mulumba led the players in a colourful roadshow across the streets of Mombasa where the convoy was greeted by jubilant supporters. Later on, the team presented the SportPesa Shield to KPA management at the port headquarters where best players were also feted.