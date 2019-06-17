United faced with the prospect of having to pay Rashford £350K a week to scare off Real and Barca

Manchester United may soon find themselves in a position where Marcus Rashford has to be paid an eye-watering £350,000 per week, according to reports.

United, who are going through a turbulent period of transition, are in the vulnerable position of having to negotiate a new deal for Rashford as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

The Red Devils may have to pay the huge figure in order to keep the player out of the grasp of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, as reported. Rashford is believed to be very keen to remain with his boyhood club United, especially after establishing himself as the club’s main striker under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But wages remain a huge issue at United after the club made the call to bring in Alexis Sanchez on the Premier League’s largest salary of £500,000.

The huge wages of the Chilean have shaken up the pay structure at Old Trafford, with many top stars looking to renegotiate their deals with Sanchez’s wages in mind.

Since signing for United in January 2018, Sanchez has failed to recapture his scintillating form once seen with Arsenal.

Goalkeeper David De Gea is also still to sign a new deal with United and is likewise believed to be holding out for big money.

Handing lucrative new contracts to Rashford and De Gea could be made all the easier for United if midfielder Paul Pogba moves on this summer.

While Red Devils chief Ed Woodward is keen to hold on to big name Pogba, the player has expressed a desire to move on.

Real Madrid have been linked with the World Cup winner, while Juventus have already moved to make contact with United regarding a deal to bring Pogba back to Turin.

Meanwhile, United have set their sights on Holland defender Denzel Dumfries in the search for a right-back. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering his options as moves for PSG’s Thomas Meunier and Crystal Palace starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka have stalled. PSV Eindhoven star Dumfries was in the Holland side that beat England in the Nations League semi-finals. The 23-year-old is available for around £25million and is the type of young, promising player who can develop at the club.

United will reportedly have to pay £70m for Wan-Bissaka after Crystal Palace named their price for the 21-year-old right-back. Solskjaer is desperate to add young British talent this summer and the England youth international has emerged as one of his top targets. And the Old Trafford club are ready to step up their pursuit having already added Daniel James from Swansea this week.