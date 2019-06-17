KPA back on track after a sluggish start

REIGNING men’s champions Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) league champions KPA are back on the right track according to coach Sammy Kiki.

The porters blanked World Hope 96-49 at the Nyayo Stadium gymnasium in a one-sided demolition over the weekend.

“It was an easy game all through and this means the team is moving in the right direction after a sluggish start,” he said. “We are running very well on and off the ball and I also saw a lot of improvement from my younger players who got a chance to play,” noted Kiki.

KPA women, on the other hand, subjected Strathmore University to their second defeat in the league with an easy 59-39 victory. KPA coach Mike Opel said: “We had a relaxed game throughout. All my players had a role in this match and dominated from the word go.”

His counterpart Ronny Owino blamed the students' huge loss to stage fright and injuries to some of his girls. Umoja had 22 points from Michael Munene and 17 from Gilbert Obiero as they registered a closely fought 75-72 win over Eldonets. The losers, who are placed third on the table, had 20 points from Neville Otieno and 18 from James Omweno.

Eagle Wings blanked Zetech University 55-44 and coach Evelyn Kedogo was happy with the win. “The combination of Shilalei Shani and Sanda Ekasiba was the key to the win,” She said. In the lower division, Egerton University sides lost 45-35 and 48-18 to Nebukus and Lady bucks respectively. Nakuru Club brought Zetech University down to earth with a 60-54 win while Nebulus made it two with a tough 68-65 triumph over Renegades.