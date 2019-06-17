Kitui, NYS emerge winners in Mombasa beach kabaddi tourney

Kitui beat Kenyatta University 38 -31 to win the men’s category in an interesting knockout Mombasa Beach kabaddi tournament at the Jomo Kenyatta Public beach.

NYS Mtongwe beat Kasarani Tigers 40- 37 to emerge the 2019 beach kabaddi champions in the women’s category.

In the men’s semis, Kenyatta University beat Mombasa Marines 34 - 25 while Kitui beat Kasarani 42- 26 in the other semi. The event, which served as a weekend treat for the beach revellers, attracted 16 teams.

According to the national kabaddi team coach Lavenda Oguta, the tournament is returning after a two-year break.

She said a local team has been formed under the coordination of Mombasa Kabaddi Rectangle Union to spearhead the popularisation of the game along the coastal strip.

“The national team is currently camping at the coast to prepare for our participation in an upcoming international event in India later this year,” said Oguta.

Mombasa Kabaddi Rectangle Union chairman Joseph Sindala called on local youths to embrace the game and urged well-wishers and the corporate sector to support their efforts.