Close

Mali's Djenepo inspired

Mali's Djenepo signs for Saints ahead of Africa Cup in Egypt

In Summary

• Djenepo is currently with the Mali squad that will take part in the Africa Cup of Nations.

• Djenepo scored 11 times last season to help Standard Liege finish third in the Belgian top flight.

by BBC
Football
14 June 2019 - 00:00
Mali winger Moussa Djenepo.
Mali winger Moussa Djenepo.
Image: COURTESY

Southampton have come to an agreement with Standard Liege to sign Mali winger Moussa Djenepo.

The 20-year-old has agreed on a four-year deal with the Premier League side and his arrival is subject to the relevant paperwork being completed on 1 July.

Djenepo scored 11 times last season to help Standard Liege finish third in the Belgian top flight. “He is an exciting player, with tremendous pace and good finishing,” Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said.

Djenepo is currently with the Mali squad that will take part in the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on  June 21 and is scheduled to join up with Southampton after the tournament.

“We have been impressed with how he has adapted to football in Europe and the impact he has had in many games, and we had an interest in him as recently as January, so I am pleased we are able to bring him into the club,” Hasenhuttl added.

“I think he will be an excellent fit for our style of play and shape, and these are the important characteristics we must look for.”

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC
Football
14 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Former Stars' coach warns Kenyans to be cautious against ...
    22h ago Football

  2. Who is who in the Harambee Stars squad to Afcon?
    2d ago Football

  3. Stars’ playmaker Johanna keen to carry club form to Afcon
    22h ago Football

  4. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1mo ago Football

  5. Huge task for Onyango and Okumu after Mandela’s exit
    22h ago Football

Latest Videos