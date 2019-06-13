Close

Boost for AK Nairobi region

Ushirika road race to raise funds for education development

In Summary

Image: AK Nairobi regional boss Branabas Korir (L) receives dummy cheque from Co-operative Alliance of Kenya CFO Otieno Steven

Athletics Kenya (AK) Nairobi region has partnered with the Cooperative Alliance of Kenya (CAK) to start a race geared towards raising funds for education development.

The partners have started a race dubbed CAK Ushirika road race where the inaugural race will take place at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on June 30th. The Nairobi region chairman Barnaba 'Governor' Korir said the event will feature four categories including the 10km elite race, 7km (main), 5km (Ceo’s) and 2km children’s event.

The registration fee is Sh1000 for elite runners and the rest of the categories paying Sh500, payable to Mpesa Paybill number 859989. The winners in the elite category will run away with Sh100,000 for both men and women winners with the top ten finishers being feted with cash awards. The Cooperative Alliance of Kenya has sponsored the event to a tune of Sh500,000.

The organisation’s chief operating officer Steven Otieno said they are targeting to raise at least Sh50 million in the inaugural race with proceeds used in funding basic education in the country. He said the success of this event will determine the future rollout of similar events in other counties.

Korir said the local athletics governing body AK will identify talented and bright school going athletes to be considered for scholarships in the programme.

