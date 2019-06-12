Stars winger looking to increase team’s attacking options in Afcon

Harambee Stars coach winger Ayub Timbe has vowed to step up the team’s attacking power when the team returns to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The team has adapted to coach Sebastien Migne’s defensive philosophy, leaving the attacking department to heavily rely on Michael Olunga but the Chinese-based winger has pledged to consolidate the other strikers' efforts for the team to register convincing wins.

Timbe, who returned to the team after almost two years in the cold, made it to the starting team in last week’s friendly match against Madagascar and he has expressed optimism to hit his best form before the start of the tournament. Timbe’s career has been marred by reoccurring injuries recently but he has assured the football fraternity of working towards regaining his best form and shouldering the team’s scoring roles in Egypt.

“It is my first time to play at continental football and I will endeavour to try my best. I just want to add more pressure in attacking as defensive-wise we are good as we have conceded few goals in the qualifiers. I want to strengthen the team’s attacking front through consolidating the efforts of the other forwards in the team. I am coming from injury and I am working harder to be fitter and regain my best form.”

The former Anderlecht winger, who began his professional career when he was barely 12, said he had begun his preparations for the tournament in the last five months and he is looking forward to representing the country. Timbe revealed that his teammates were also raring to go and asked the fans to rally behind the team.

“It’s a dream come true for me and the rest of the players who are in camp. I personally began the preparations five months ago and I am proud and lucky to represent the country. It’s a new chapter and a path to all the players and we are looking forward to the tournament. We are in good spirits and energy and we request our fans to support us.”