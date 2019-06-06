Close

Maradona insists he can restore glory at Manchester United

• The outspoken Argentine is currently managing Dorados in Mexico’s second division but nonetheless, he is adamant he can deliver trophies if he was put in the Old Trafford hot seat.

• Pogba’s future remains unclear this summer after enough tricky season back with United.

Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona believes he is the man to bring the good times back to Manchester United if the club run out of patience with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The outspoken Argentine is currently managing Dorados in Mexico’s second division but nonetheless, he is adamant he can deliver trophies if he was put in the Old Trafford hot seat.

But Maradona, who was speaking to FourFourTwo, would shake up the current squad by ditching midfielder Paul Pogba as he feels he ‘doesn’t work hard enough’ to remain in the side. 

" he said. ‘I know they sell lots of shirts around the world, but they need to win trophies, too. I can do that for them.”

Pogba’s future remains unclear this summer after enough tricky season back with United. Real Madrid are keen to bolster their midfield while Juventus are also rumoured to be monitoring the Frenchman’s situation at Old Trafford. For Maradona, Pogba’s work-rate would see him axed should he ever find himself in the hot-seat and managing the player.

