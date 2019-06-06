Granada back in Spanish top flight after drawing with Mallorca

Serbian striker Luka Jovic will leave Eintracht Frankfurt and join Spain’s Real Madrid on a contract to 2025 pending a medical, the two clubs said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Jovic, who joined Eintracht initially on loan in 2017 from Benfica, scored 17 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches last season and another 10 in 14 Europa League games as they reached the semi-finals.

“On a sporting level he is a big loss for us,” said Frankfurt sports director Fredi Bobic. “His explosiveness and goal threat are now known around Europe.”

Jovic helped Frankfurt to a seventh-place finish this season after the German club made his loan move from the Portuguese club permanent two months ago.

There were no financial details available on the deal but it is reportedly worth more than 60 million euros ($67.5 million).

Meanwhile, Granada gained promotion to La Liga after a 1-1 draw at Mallorca on Tuesday secured their return to the Spanish top flight with a match to spare.

The result left Granada second in the standings of Spain’s La Liga 123, five points ahead of third-placed Malaga who beat Albacete 2-1.

Granada’s tally of 76 points made sure they could no longer by overhauled by either Malaga or fourth-placed Albacete, who both have 71 points and will enter a playoff.

Leaders Osasuna, who had earlier secured promotion, have 84 points after last week’s 3-2 win at Cordoba.

Fifth-placed Mallorca, who are also assured of a playoff spot, took a 69th-minute lead through Salva Sevilla before Federico San Emeterio struck for Granada in the 88th to silence the home crowd.

The top two from Spain’s second tier gain automatic promotion to La Liga while the next four teams enter a playoff for one remaining berth.