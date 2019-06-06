Brighton midfielder Bissouma to miss Nations Cup with Mali

Brighton’s Mali international Yves Bissouma will miss the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with a shoulder injury. Brighton confirmed that the midfielder will undergo surgery on the troublesome shoulder.

The club said the 22-year-old may also miss the start of the 2019/2020 campaign. Bissouma joined Brighton two years ago from Lille. He had been feeling discomfort in his shoulder towards the end of the season, according to the club. Bissouma’s absence is a blow to Mali’s preparations for the Nations Cup which kicks off on 21 June.

The Eagles will be in the United Arab Emirates for a training camp ahead of the finals and will face Algeria in a friendly in Abu Dhabi as both sides prepare for the tournament.

Mali will begin their Nations Cup campaign against debutants Mauritania in Suez on June 24 before facing Tunisia four days later and then Angola on 2 July in Ismailia in their final Group E game.

Meanwhile, Ivorian goalkeeper Abdoul Karim Cisse has been withdrawn from Ivory Coast’s provisional squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt because of a knee injury.

The 33-year-old, who plays for Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, was one of four goalkeepers included in the Elephants’ 27-man provisional squad by coach Ibrahim Kamara.

The decision to drop Cisse was taken by the Elephants’ doctors in Chantilly in France where they are currently at a training camp.

“Abdoul Karim, selected for the preparation of the Afcon 2019, arrived in Chantilly on 30 May from Abidjan,” a letter from the Ivorian FA to ASEC stated.

“However, following the injury he contracted at his club on April 28th during the semi-finals of the Ivorian Cup, the national team’s medical staff deemed it necessary to carry out the usual medical check before the start of the training camp.