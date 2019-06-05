Mbamba ready to earn his place

Very rarely does a player feature in a senior tourney for a country without having previously featured competitively.

However, that is exactly going to be the situation for Christopher Mamba when the Kenyan national football team steps into Egypt for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Born in Zimbabwe to a Namibian father and Kenyan mother, Mbamba played his formative football in Sweden, where he earned call ups to the youth national teams. He, however, had Kenya in mind and it’s not until March this year that he got a chance to audition for a place in the team.

“It is the dream of every footballer to play for the national team. I played for the Swedish youth teams but I always had Kenya at the back of my mind, so when this opportunity came, I took it one time,” said Mbamba.

The IK Oddevold forward checked into Harambee Stars’ camp in France on Sunday, but will first have to fight it out for a place in the final 23-man squad set to travel to Egypt on June 19, 2019.

“When it comes to national team selection, there is always bound to be different opinions. I am not one to be worried too much (about negative energy towards me). Of course, people are entitled to their own opinion but my job is to represent my country. For me, I’m here to do my best,” he said.

Mbamba is part of four forwards in the 26-man provisional squad and is confident that he has what it takes to deliver at the top level.

His first chance could be when Kenya comes up against Madagascar in a friendly match slated for on June 7 in Paris. Harambee Stars will also face off with the Democratic Republic.

Meanwhile, winger Clifton Miheso has acknowledged stiff competition in the team as they prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations set to kick off on June 21, 2019, in Egypt.

Miheso is among six offensive midfielders called up to the provisional 26-man squad and notes that competition for places in the final 23 is good for the team.

“I don’t think I’m under pressure. We work as a team and we support each other. As much as we are competing for a place, we are a team and that comes first,” said Miheso.

The Clube Olimpico Montijo (Portugal) midfielder also believes that the continental championship is an avenue for the players to win moves abroad.