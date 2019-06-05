Kenya out to salvage pride against Egypt

Team Kenya will play for pride when they take on Egypt in their final match today after they lost to Rwanda 3-0 as the Zone 5 All Africa Games Qualifiers ends today at the Moi Stadium Indoor Arena, Kasarani.

The defeat left Kenya in the third place two points behind Rwanda who have three points and favourites Egypt who remain unbeaten with six points.

Kenya will play Egypt as Rwanda line up against Uganda in another match. In the tie between Rwanda and Kenya, both teams retained the same squads that did duty in their respective opening matches on Monday.

Kenya put up a fight in the opening set pushing the visitors close with a 20-21 score but Rwanda tightened blocks to end the set 26-24 in their favour.

The second set saw Kenyans lead 21-19 at one point but once again crumbled as Rwanda overtook them to bag the set 25-23.

The third set was equally close as the hosts led 8-6 but leaking blocks saw Rwanda capitalising on the situation to lead 16-15 at the 2nd TTO. Rwanda extended the lead to 20-19 and 24-22 before they won the match 26-24.

Meanwhile, Egypt coach Gido Vermeulen is aware Kenya will try to stand in the way for the lone slot to the All Africa Games set for Morocco in August.

This is after he led the North Africans to a 3-1 win against Uganda. In an interview, Vermeulen said he will approach the match today with a lot of caution as he seeks to win the sole slot. The Dutch tactician has, however, predicted a tough match against hosts Kenya.

“They have good players including Michael Chemos, Nicholas Matui and Brian Melly and therefore the work is not yet done. However, we look forward to tomorrow (today) match and hopefully, we will emerge the overall winners,” said the tactician, who has been in charge of the team for the last one month.