Cheruiyot can’t wait to officiate on the big stage in Egypt

Harambee Stars return to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after 15 years in the cold is regarded as one of the best sporting moment of the year.

The entire playing unit will be making their maiden appearances at the biannual event set for June 21 to July 19 in Egypt.

As the technical bench continues to search for the winning formulae, celebrated assistant referee Gilbert Cheruiyot can’t wait to make his debut too in the tournament after successfully graduating through the junior ranks.

Cheruiyot,36, a Fifa accredited referee with Caf Elite ‘A’ rank to his name, was part of the 56 officials earlier appointed to officiate at the biggest football tournament on the continent alongside compatriot Peter Waweru.

The towering official, who doubles up as a teacher at Moi Academy Baringo, describes his recognition as a sign that the image of Kenyan officiating has been redeemed following last year’s incident which saw experienced whistle-blower Aden Marwa handed a life ban over corruption allegations in the sport.

Marwa was regarded as one of the best officials in the current generation but was slapped with a life-long ban by Caf months to last year’s World Cup after an expose which captured him receiving monetary gifts from Ghanaian investigative journalist masquerading as a football official of the Ghana Football Association, contrary to the code of conduct.

Cheruiyot is, however, elated that the continental body considered Kenyan referees for the tournament which he reckons speaks volumes on how serious and advanced the practice has shot to in the country.

“It’s an honour and a great achievement for me to have made it to the Afcon list of referees for the first time. I have been through the junior ranks and I am happy to be advancing to a new rank and challenge hence I am ready to represent the country. Having two officials at that level shows that the image of Kenyan refs has been redeemed and we are happy that Caf has faith in us. There are countries without an official in the tournament and our inclusion(Waweru and I) is a sign that we are doing good as Kenyan referees.”

Born and raised in remote Esageri location in Baringo, Cheruiyot’s harboured a dream of playing professional football while young but lack of support seemed to have dimmed his dream. However, officiating resuscitated and handed him a ludicrous lifeline.

The official chose football ahead of athletics unlike the norm in Baringo. He started at the grassroots and he has never looked back . his professional football dream hit a snag.

Cheruiyot burst into the continental limelight in 2015 during the Africa U-17 staged in Niger before being elevated to ply his trade in the U-20 championships two years later in Zambia. He officiated his first Chan Championship in 2016 in Rwanda and was selected for duty in the 2018 edition which was played in Morocco.

He credits his refereeing journey to hard work even as he seeks to be promoted to officiating global tournaments in the near future. Kenya boasts of two Fifa/Caf Elite A centre referees; Waweru and Davies Omweno with two being placed in the Elite ‘B’ category. The sole Elite A assistant referee in the country points out at criticism, injuries and health as the major threats he has faced in his career.

As he prepares to jet to Egypt, Cheruiyot who was part of the set of officials who manned this last season’s Champions League quarter-finals match pitting Wydad Casablanca and Horoya is a proud man to make his debut at the Afcon with the entire Stars playing unit. He says the coincidence erases the embarrassment from North and West African officials who look down upon them for not having teams in major tournaments.

“It’s always demoralising officiating in continental matches where Kenya fail to qualify. I am happy I will heading to Egypt aware that Stars are part of the action and it’s an encouragement to me. It has been embarrassing when referees from North and West Africa talk about the chances of their teams in major tournaments and even go ahead and enquire if football exists where we come from. It’s really a proud moment for me ahead of the tournament.”