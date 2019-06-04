Mumias golfer pitted against Uganda’s Kasozi and Mediratta’s in Crown Paints invitational

Local favourite Dismas Indiza has been drawn against Ugandan Philip Kasozi and Sigona pro-Mohit Mediratta for the inaugural Crown Paints Invitational tournament which has attracted regional professionals.

The event, being used as a build-up for the June 27-30 KCB Karen Masters, has attracted three Tanzanians and two Uganda—one of whom (Kasozi) is no stranger to Kenyans courses. Pros will play a 72 hole stroke play event with the winner pocketing Sh150,000.

Kasozi played in Safari Tour Golf Series and qualified for Kenya Open after the last round at Karen Country Club and was the only Ugandan in the European Tour event.

Prior to his Magical Kenya Open participation, he was among those who played in the curtain-raising Pro-Am, where he teamed up with 2016 Kenya Open winner Sebastian Soderberg and the 2018/19 Safari Tour winner Greg Snow finishing 13th.

Kasozi, Indiza and Mediratta will start from the first tee at 7.08am. Mediratta is best remembered for making the cut at the 2017 Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The four-day tournament starts tomorrow (Tuesday) through to Friday at Muthaiga GC. The top 20 golfers from a field of over 40 will make the cut to the last two rounds for a share of the Sh1million prize money. Kenya’s most decorated pro-Jacob Okello is among those invited for the four-day tournament.

Okello, who has fond memories of this week’s host venue, having lost in the playoff on the same course at the 1998 Kenya Open, will be joined by Tanzanian J. Mollel and Nyali resident professional N.M Ngugi for the first two rounds, with the trio getting started at 7.48am tomorrow.

David Wakhu, who won last year’s Safari Tour opener at the Nyali course and recently the penultimate KCB Road to the Master in Nakuru, will start off from the first tee at 8.48am alongside former Nyali resident pro Kopan Timbe and JM Karanja.

The oldest pro in the event is none other than Elisha Kasuku, a former Kenyan walk Olympian. Kasuku, who to date is the only Kenyan to play in one of the world’s four majors at the British Open (The Open), will tee off from the first tee in the company of home player Frank Matilo and Windsor’s David Opati aka ‘Par 3’.

Uganda’s B. Toolit is with Nelson Simwa of Vet Lab and Jeff Kubwa. They will tee off from the 10th tee at 7.40am. Tanzanian professional J. Leonce, Sullivan Muthugia of Thika Sports Club and Sujan Shah of Sigona are among the early starters on Day One, kicking off their first rounds at 8.36am.

In an interview, Indiza: “I feel excited about this week. Muthaiga has always been a good hunting ground. I like the course as it always offers technical challenge being one of the two world-class courses in the country. I want to believe the ongoing torrential rains will also add quite a bit of zest as we have experienced very dry courses in the prolonged dry weather. So I’m going to enjoy it as the greens and fairways will be all good.”