A tense moment for Rwanda coach as he faces hosts Kenya in All Africa Games qualifiers

There will be no love lost as Rwanda face off with hosts Kenya in their second duel after going down 3-1 to Egypt in the opening match of the All Africa Games Zone 5 qualifiers yesterday at the Moi Stadium Indoor Arena Kasarani.

Rwanda coach Paul Bitok admitted it will be a tense moment for him but was quick to note that he will have to do what he has to do and hopes that the best team will carry the day. “I’m a professional coach and I have to conduct myself as one. Definitely, it will be an interesting moment considering I will be on the touchline against my home team but that’s what sports are all about,” said Bitok.

He added: “It’s unfortunate we lost our first match but I hope to recover along the way. Reception didn’t work for us today but I hope we will regroup ahead of our matches against Kenya and Uganda. Our hope is to book the sole slot ahead of the Morocco bonanza in August.”

In their match against Egypt, the first set was closely contested affair with teams tying at 4-4. However, the explosive spikes from Lawrence Yaka saw Rwanda take a slim 8-7 lead at the first technical time out.

Egypt then capitalised on Rwanda’s slow match and leaking blocks to tie the match 9-9 before eventually taking a 16-13 lead at the second technical time out.

Egypt extended the lead to 18-20 before powering to 25-23 first set win. Once again, Rwanda took lead in the second set 8-6 at the 1st TTO before Egypt turned tables on them at the 2nd TTO, to lead 16-14. Hisham Yousri and Mohamed Adel excelled for the Egyptian to take the set 25-18.

Egypt for the first time took the lead in the third set as they squeezed an 8-7 lead at the 1st TTO. Rwanda led by Yues Mutabazi rallied to overtake Egypt 13-10.

Mohamed Adel them paved way for Mohamed Ali as Egypt played catch up 13-14 before a one-man show from Ahmed Said catapulted them to 16-15.

Individual efforts from Mutabazi saw Rwanda overtake Egypt 20-18 and never looked back leading 24-23 and sealing the set 25-23 to trail their opponents 2-1.

Egypt returned a rejuvenated side as they led 8-4 and 16-7 at the 1st TTO and 2nd TTO respectively. Egypt extended the lead to 20-11 and 22-11 before bagging the set 25-16. Egypt will take on Uganda today.