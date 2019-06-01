Kakamega Homeboyz threatens to pull out of Kenya premier league over Wanga being left out of AFCON team

"We have been astounded by the decision of the national team coach to leave out Allan Wanga. However, we are well aware that he was acting on instructions from FKF head office," said Shimanyula. think my complaints about having two reserve goalkeepers from Kariobangi Sharks did not go down well with the FKF top brass."

"We all know that Afcon is a tough tournament that requires a well-blended side and not a place for academy players. Wanga has remained consistent and better than most of those selected in the team. We are so perplexed with this snub."

The Homeboyz chief also wondered why the match pitting Ulinzi Stars and Mt. Kenya is being played tomorrow, adding that it is against the law and tantamount to match-fixing considering that Enosh Ochieng and Allan Wanga are contesting for the Golden Boot.

Shimanyula also added that football in Kenya is fast losing its value due to what he called impunity and poor management from the top office.

The move to leave Wanga out triggered demonstrations by Homeboyz fans in Kakamega town yesterday, who called for the government to intervene and save the situation.