Coach migne explains why Homeboyz star is not part of his squad and the inclusion of Avire

Sofapaka striker John Avire and Vihiga United defender Bernard Ochieng were the surprise inclusions as coach Sebastiene Migne unveiled the 27-man Harambee Stars squad that leaves for France today.

The team will undergo a three-week training camp in Paris ahead of the African Cup of Nations that kicks off in Egypt in three weeks time.

“It is my job to prepare the team for the future and that is why I included Avire and Ochieng. It is important to have players who bring positive vibes in the squad and it is up to them to work and ensure they make the final squad for the Afcon,” said Migne while explaining his decision to include the inexperienced duo at the expense of more accomplished compatriots.

Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga was the unfortunate exclusion from the Kenyan team despite scoring 18 top-flight goals as his Kakamega side achieved their highest finish yet.

“Many people will wonder why Wanga is out but as I have said before, we have to look to the future. Olunga is our first choice striker and Allan is now in his 30’s. We needed to bring in players who can learn and prepare us for the future,” explained Migne.

AFC Leopards’ winger Paul Were, meanwhile, will be in a race against time before the final 23-man squad that will take part in the finals is named on June 11.

Were’s injury forced Migne to expand the travelling party to Paris with Clifton Miheso, who is now based in Portugal, the biggest beneficiary.

“Were has an issue with his hamstring but he will be travelling with us as he continues his recovery. We have three weeks for him to prove his fitness. Miheso has been training with us for two weeks and will travel with us to France. We selected him because we believe he will be ready to step in. We wanted to build the best squad that will represent Kenya well,” Migne said.

The coach also defended the decision to take Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper John Oyemba to France and certainly to Egypt despite him featuring flittingly. “We have Matasi and Farouk as our two main goalkeepers. I selected John because we do not want to break the harmony of the team. We needed the third goalkeeper for our training purposes and someone who is available for the team at all times. It was not a good time to change,” Migne stated. The French coach hinted at making no changes in his defence touting it as the Stars strong point during the qualifiers.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, Farouk Shikalo, John Oyemba; Defenders Aboud omar, Musa Mohammed, Eric Ouma, Joseph Okumu, Bernard Ochieng, David Owino, Brian Mandela, Joash Onyango, Philemon Otieno; Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Teddy Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Francis Kahata, Dennis Odhiambo, Chris Bamba, Johanna Omolo; Forwards: Ayub Timbe, Eric Johanna, Ovella Ochieng, Clifton Miheso, Paul Were, John Avire, Michael Olunga, Masoud Juma.