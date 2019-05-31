Boost for Butali as Nyongesa Kariuki return to training

Kenya Premier League men’s defending champions Butali Warriors received a major boost following the return of Kenneth Nyongesa and Francis Kariuki.

Nyongesa, who skippers the side to three league titles, has been out for a few days after sustaining an ankle injury in a 7-0 drubbing of Strathmore University on May 5th and missed the subsequent 3-3 all draw match against United States International University.

Kariuki, on the other hand, had to be withdrawn from the USIU match with a knee injury but the duo trained with the team this week. Nyongesa, who retired from national team duties earlier this year, is happy to be back training and in contention for the next match.

He said: “I am really pleased to be back training with my team-mates. It has not been an easy time for me because, in my playing career, this was the first injury I have ever suffered and my worst fear was that the injury would keep me out for some time but my rehabilitation has been faster than expected.”

“I pray not to suffer a setback because we have some crunch matches against Wazalendo and Green Sharks to look forward to but first we have to face Sikh Union on June 9, a match I will be ready to play,” he added.

Former Strathmore midfield dynamo Kariuki added that he feels better and stronger. “The discomfort in my knee is over. I now feel better, stronger and eager to play. The joy of any player is to help the team, which I am obliged to,” said Kariuki.