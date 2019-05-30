Afcon-bound Wanga made to wait for Golden Boot fate

African Cup of Nation bound striker Alan Wanga will have to wait until Sunday to learn whether his 18 goals will be enough to clinch the 2019 KPL Golden Boot.

This is after the Ulinzi Stars clash against Mount Kenya United was pushed forward to the weekend.

Wanga’s Kakamega Homeboyz side were beaten 2-0 by Sofapaka but his rival for the top scorer gong Umaru Kasumba was not on the score sheet with Stephen Waruru netting the brace in Mombasa. Umaru finished with 17 goals

Now Wanga is in the 26-man Harambee Stars squad that leaves the country tomorrow for a 19-day training camp in France. He will be waiting to see if Ulinzi’s Enosh Ochieng, who also has 17 goals, will deny him a second top scorer’s gong 12 years after he picked his first en-route leading Tusker to the 2007 KPL title.