Tundo to use ARC Zambia Rally as build-up for Safari Rally

Kenyan rally legend Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo will be attempting to score a record-breaking sixth victory on the ARC Safari Rally Kenya slated July.

In his quest for the unprecedented feat, the five-time Safari Rally winner hopes to gain the much-needed impetus when he debuts the ARC Zambia International Rally slated for Ndola on June 7– 9.

Flash intends to use the Zambia round of the FIA regional series as a springboard to his fairy tale Safari success. Tundo and late Shekhar Mehta have both won the Safari Rally five times.

Shekhar achieved his wins in 1973, 79, 80, 81 and 82 when Safari counted towards the World Rally Championship while Tundo, winner in 2004, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2018, has been dominant during the ARC era.

Tundo has achieved all his five wins with Tim Jessop after their first in South Coast in 2004 in a Subaru Impreza.

Mehta, on the other hand, on it for the first time in 73 with Lofty Drews in a Datsun 240Z, in 79 and 80 with Mike Doughty in a Datsun 160J and again with Doughty in 81and 82 in a Nissan Violet GT.

In an interview, Tundo said: “I am going to enjoy Zambia as there is no pressure for any championship apart from the Kenya pride factor. The car is on the road as we are speaking. It will be my first time in Zambia rallying so I am really looking forward to the experience. I am very thankful to Menengai Oil for giving me the opportunity to do so. I will only do the Safari after that as far as ARC goes and I hope to do my best to get a sixth win. This drive-in Zambia will take away some of the cobwebs before Safari.”

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan, who is also the reigning back to back champion, tops the ARC log after winning Rallye Bandama of Ivory Coast and finishing second in the York Rally of South Africa (formerly Sasol Rally).