Stars meet French Ambassador ahead of Paris Tour

Cliff Nyakeya in action during a training session with Harambee Stars at Moi Stadium, Kasarani on Monday
Image: ERICK BARASA

Three days before their departure to Paris, national team, Harambee Stars, honoured paid a courtesy call to French Ambassador to Kenya, H.E Mrs. Aline Kuster-menager.

This is as the team gear up for a three-week camp in France, a precursor to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations where Kenya will be making an appearance after a 15-year hiatus. “We are happy to have the Kenyan national team in France and we are wishing you all the best in the upcoming Afcon,” said the French Ambassador.

The France-bound team is scheduled to jet out to Paris on Friday and has already been booked at the French Rugby Federation, Marcoussis Cedex, where they will hold a 19-day residential camp before flying out to Cairo Egypt, on June 19 in time for the continental showpiece.

Belgium-based Johanna Omollo is among the latest overseas-based players to join the camp and he is expected to play a key role in Stars’ midfield alongside skipper Victor Wanyama and Teddy Akumu when the tournament kicks off in Egypt next month.

The bulk of the squad, however, was made up of players who have been named for the CHAN qualifier against Burundi. Coach Sebastien Migne has put the players under a tight leash with media interviews prohibited unless during sanctioned meetings with the press. Wazito’s midfielder Musa Masika, a late inclusion to the team, also took part in yesterday’s training as he looks to impress the coaching staff.

Football Kenya Federation has also lined up two friendly matches against Madagascar on June 7 in Paris and the Democratic Republic of Congo a week later (June 15) in Madrid, Spain.

by FRANCIS WADEGU
Football
29 May 2019 - 05:00

