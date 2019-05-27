Wazito on course

Wazito six points away from promotion as they beat AP

• Wazito seven ahead of the duo of second-placed Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima, who both have 68 points.

• Thika United’s dream of beating the drop is increasingly under threat as the former top-flight side fell 3-2 to Shabana at the Gusii Stadium.

Wazito's Derick Onyango shields the ball from George Amayo of Ushuru in a past match
Image: ERIC BARASA

National Super League side Wazito are now two wins away from sealing automatic qualification to the Kenyan Premier League following their 2-1 win over Administration Police yesterday.

The second tier money bags disarmed their opponents at Camp Toyoyo to open a seven-point gap at the top and with three fixtures remaining, six points are all that the Fred Ambani led club needs to gain promotion.

The victory, which came courtesy of goals from Lloyd Wahome and Derrick Onyango took their tally to 75 points—seven ahead of the duo of second-placed Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima, who both have 68 points and a match in hand.

Should Wazito reap six points out of a possible nine, they will take their tally to an unassailable 81—an outcome which locks out Stima and All-Stars from ascending to the top spot as they can only attain 80 points, should they win their remaining four matches.

In another match, Thika United’s dream of beating the drop is increasingly under threat as the former top-flight side fell 3-2 to Shabana at the Gusii Stadium. Following the result, Thika sunk to third from bottom with 29 points while victory for Shabana lifted them a place high on the log—toppling Administration Police.

Meanwhile, Kisumu All-Stars will be seeking to reduce the gap between them and Wazito to four when they host Kenya Police at Moi Stadium Kisumu while another promotion-chasing outfit Ushuru will face Nairobi City Stars at Camp Toyoyo. Ushuru have fallen to fourth with 66 points and will be out to resuscitate their dying hopes while City Stars, who are 17th will be pursuing to ease their relegation fears as they are a point above the red line.

Third-placed Nairobi Stima will tackle Kibera Black Stars at Karuturi grounds while FC Talanta take on another relegation battling club Migori Youth at Camp Toyoyo.

by MESHACK KISENGE
Football
27 May 2019 - 00:00

