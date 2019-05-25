Lukaku ‘worried he’ll be priced out of a move to Inter this summer’

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is worried he will be priced out of a move to Inter Milan this summer.

The Red Devils forward only started 15 of 29 games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now wants to move on. Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward wants £70million in order to be persuaded to sell.

Woodward will be stubborn in negotiations according to the Mirror, as he does not believe Lukaku’s value has dropped significantly. Inter are willing to meet Lukaku’s £175,000-a-week wage but value the Belgium international at £50m.

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is set to become the new Inter boss and is understood to be a big fan of the 26-year-old. Conte reportedly tried to sign Lukaku whilst he was Chelsea manager two years ago but the move was blocked.

It has been suggested than Solskjaer has told Lukaku he is surplus to requirements and can therefore leave. The United striker moved to OId Trafford for £75m from Everton in 2017.

Lukaku is not the only player who Solskjaer is happy to get rid of as Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo and Juan Mata are up for sale.

The Spaniard will leave on a free transfer like Ander Herrera who joined Paris Saint-Germain. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Nicolas Pepe as well as Adrien Rabiot are on United’s wish list this summer.