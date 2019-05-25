Agwanda determined to help the team finish in the top four

Sony Sugar captain Enoch Agwanda is optimistic his side will finish the league in the top four bracket following their last Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Kakamega Homeboyz.

Sony silenced the much favoured Homeboyz 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium to enter their name in the top four and Agwanda is rooting for teamwork to remain pegged within their target from the two league matches.

“It’s through teamwork and hard work in the remaining matches that we can achieve our target of finishing in the top four. We started our campaign poorly at the beginning of the season as we were still learning how to play with each other and understanding the best formation that suits our kind of play. It took quite a long time and swept us from title contenders.”

Agwanda termed Kenya Premier League as one of the best leagues and pointed out that his target in the season was to help his team instead of hunting for the ‘Golden Boot'.

“As a team, we want to single out our loyal fans for praise despite the harsh conditions we have gone through. They have always been there to push and encourage us to perform even better. Our coach Patrick Odhiambo has also motivated and given us a big challenge through internal competition among the playing unit. I want to urge them not to be distracted as they focus on the bigger picture. ”