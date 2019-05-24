KRU name 15s coach today

Odera to be unveiled today as Kenya Simbas coach

Olago has led KCB to four Kenya Cup titles in a row

In Summary

•In documents seen by the Star, Odera will be assisted by South Africa’s Albertus van Buuren as the backs coach

•Olago was seen as the favourite to take charge of the team with Odera busy with the Kenya Under-20 team.

Paul Odera
Paul Odera
Image: FILE

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) will today unveil Paul Odera as Kenya Simbas head coach.

Odera is expected to be appointed on a one-year contract after guiding the Kenya Under-20 side to the Junior World Rugby Trophy in July.

In documents seen by the Star, Odera will be assisted by South Africa’s Albertus van Buuren as the backs coach with Jimmi Mnene the new team manager, replacing long-serving Wangila Simiyu.

Mike Owino will be the strength and conditioning coach while Ben Mahinda will serve as the physiotherapist.

Mwamba coach Kevin Wambua will join the technical bench once he finishes up with Kenya Sevens in the World Series in Paris next weekend alongside Mike Shammiah.

Efforts to appoint Kabras coach Hennley Du Plessis as part of the set up have hit a snag with the South African tactician, saying he is currently concentrating on his current job and he is yet to be given a release by his employer.

“I will have to speak first to my employer about it. I have a lot to deal with at Kabras at the moment after the Enterprise Cup final. We are in the process of resuming training ahead of the Sevens circuit in July,” added Du Plessis. 

However, the decision to appoint him is reported to have elicited sharp divisions among the board members with one faction pushing for the appointment of KCB coach Curtis Olago.

Olago, who has led KCB to four Kenya Cup titles in a row, was seen as the favourite to take charge of the team with Odera busy with the Kenya Under-20 team.

“We don’t understand the decision. Olago deserved to be named coach as what he has done with KCB is there for everyone to see,” a source at the union noted.

Last year, the union parted ways with Ian Snook and Murray Roulston from New Zealand after they failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup.

Odera takes charge of the Simbas matches in the Elgon Cup against Uganda in Kampala and in Kisumu in June. KRU plans to revive the Victoria Cup between Kenya, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Madagascar between July and August.

Kenya pitted against Japan, Uruguay in Junior World Rugby Trophy

Kenya will face Uruguay, Japan and either USA or Canada in the three-week event.
Sports
2 weeks ago

Kenya sets sights on 2021 women's Rugby World Cup

Kenya will have a chance to compete in their first ever women's World Cup if they win continental showpiece
Sports
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ALEX MUANGE
Football
24 May 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Gor coach questions the omission of Were, Muguna and ...
    12h ago Football

  2. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1w ago Football

  3. Oktay reiterates his commitment to Gor as he is voted best ...
    12h ago Football

  4. K’Ogalo clinch 18th league title
    1d ago Football

  5. FIA grant Safari Rally a permit to run as WRC Candidate
    2d ago Football

Latest Videos