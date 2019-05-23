Gazza attributes Mt. Kenya woes to poor manangement

As they come to terms with their relegation from the Kenyan Premier League, Mount Kenya United midfielder Kelvin ‘Gazza’ Omondi has pointed a finger of blame on the club’s management.

Omondi said the club leadership is responsible for the woes that have bedevilled them throughout the campaign. The team will be relegated today to the second tier league should they not defeat AFC Leopards.

“The management is squarely to blame. They have taken the players for granted not minding their welfare at all. That has definitely taken a toll on the morale in the team and the results are very obvious for everyone to see,” said he Dagoretti native, who won the league title with Tusker earlier in his career.

Melis Medos charges have lost a staggering 23 times in the league, winning a measly five matches and are just going through the motions to conclude the demoralising campaign.

Leopards, who are winless in their last five matches but still harbour hopes of finishing in the top half of the table, will be keen to go for the jugular against their despairing opponents. Midfielder Edward Seda will still be missing from the squad as he has failed to recover quickly enough from a knee injury suffered 10 days ago.

Leopards are neck and neck with KCB and Ulinzi Stars in their pursuit of a top-eight finish but will need the record of three defeats and two draws in their last five matches to change if they are to eclipse their opponents. Zoo Kericho meanwhile will take their battle for survival to Ruaraka this afternoon where Tusker will be awaiting them.