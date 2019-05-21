Malkia strikers win the second match to close in on the sole slot to the African Games

National women’s volleyball team closed in on the sole slot to the All Africa Games after registering their second win against Ethiopia 3-0 ( 25-13,25-8,25-10 ) in the ongoing qualifiers at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala yesterday.

Kenya will now play hosts Uganda today in their last match of the four-nation tournament with a win guaranteeing them an early ticket to Morocco event in August.

Kenya had won against fast-rising Rwanda 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-10 ) while Uganda defeated Ethiopia 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-13 ) in their first matches on Sunday.

The Kenya technical bench made three changes to the starting line-up, introducing Janet Wanja, Lorine Chebet and Sharon Chepchumba for Jane Wacu, Edith Wisa and Noel Murambi who started in the match against Rwanda on Sunday.

Captain Mercy Moim, left-handed Violet Makuto, centre Triza Atuka and Libero Agrippina Kundu were all retained as Kenya led 8-2 at the first technical time out.

Chepchumba, Moim and Atuka impressed in their respective departments as Kenya extended the lead 11-4, 14-5 and 16-8 at the second technical time out.

The Ethiopians began to grow in the game with few feeble attacks here and there but they were not good enough to close the gap as they trailed the Kenyans 11-19.

The technical bench led by Italian coach Shailen Ramdoo then rested Makuto for Immaculate Chemutai as Kenya continued with their dominance 22-12 and 23-12 before bagging the set 25-13. Once again Kenya took an early lead in the second set 8-1 at the 1st TTO before Moim paved way for Leonida Kasaya, who excelled with her hard-hitting spikes as Kenya tormented their opponents to lead 10-1, 14-4 and 16-5 at the 2nd TTO.

Chumba returned to haunt the Ethiopians with her powerful attacks before Wanja earned points with her razor blade like serves with Malkia Strikers strolling through the set with scores of 19-6, 20-6. Atuka and Wanja then made way for Edith Wisa and Jane Wacu. Destined for a win, Kenya scored at will to lead 22-7 and 24-7 before taking the set 25-8.

The script was the same in the third set with Kenya leading 8-2 and 16-8 at the 1st TTO and 2nd TTO as Kasaya impressed before bagging the set 25-10. Uganda were scheduled to play Rwanda last night as they sought their second win.