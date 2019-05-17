AFC Leopards midfielder looking to break to the final Afcon squad

AFC Leopards midfielder Wyvonne Isuza is plotting to break into Harambee Stars Africa Cup of Nations final squad after he was named in the provisional squad.

Isuza has been in a form of his life this season with his goal-scoring prowess, passing and dribbling skills attracting the eye of coach Sebastien Migne.

The midfield stalwart, who won the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup with Stars, was part of the local players who made it to both the Afcon and Chan squads and has vowed to punch his way into the final 23-man team set to represent the country in Egypt.

The former Mathare United player was used as a reserve player during the qualifiers, where Kenya finished second behind Ghana and he is hoping to capitalise on the chance to impress and give a good account of himself when the provisional squad hits camp.

Since joining the den from Mathare United in January 2017, Isuza has been phenomenal for the 12-time champions and earned his maiden Stars call up in March the same year when the team was gearing towards accosting DR Congo in a friendly match. He has termed his inclusion in the Afcon-bound team as a dream come true and pledged to fight his heart out in Egypt.

“I am proud of myself for making it to the team the opportunity makes me work harder to attain the goals I have set for the tournament. It's important for me as it motivates me and shows that my efforts are being recognised and are paying off. It’s a big task to represent the country at such a level but I will give my best. The coach had last talked to me when he was preparing the team to face Ghana in the final qualifier match and the call came to a surprise to me.”

Meanwhile, the midfielder has revealed their plan of delaying Gor Mahia’s title wait when they face off this Sunday in the Mashemeji Derby. Gor squandered the opportunity to move to a point within the reach of the title but lost 1-0 to Nzoia Sugar on Wednesday and Isuza wants his teammates to frustrate their arch-rivals and further push the coronation forward.

Had Gor won against Nzoia, Hassan Oktay’s charges would head to the derby aware that a point would see them claim their 18th league title. Leopards lost 2-0 in the first leg of the derby.

“We have to postpone Gor’s coronation once again. We have not been doing well in the derby recently and we have to give our best this weekend and redeem ourselves. As players, we can not allow them to win the league in the derby again. I can not promise I will score as my aim is to assist the team and if I will score, the better.”