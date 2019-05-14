Tanzanians stop boxers from fighting in Kenya

Tanzania Professional Boxing Regulatory Commission (TPBRC) have resolved not to allow their boxers to fight in Kenya until a controversial match verdict between Iddi Mkwera and Nicholas Mwangi is resolved.

The controversial match, which featured in the undercard of Fatuma Zarika’s World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantamweight title defence against Esther Phiri of Zambia, was overturned and declared a “no contest” by the technical arm of the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) following a formal protest from Mwangi’s camp.

The post-match decision has since elicited sharp reactions on social media from both commissions.

Tanzania’s Mkwera was declared the winner by TKO after referee Francis Olando halted proceedings in the second round of the non-title fight on grounds of saving the Dubai -based Kenyan from further punishment.

But Mwangi, who was not punch drunk after the flurry of punches, walked out of the KICC ring in huff threatening to take the matter to the next level.

TPBRC president, Joe Anea, in response to the ‘No Contest’ verdict posted on www.boxrec.com, has since escalated the matter to Tanzanian electronic media and swore never to allow any Tanzanian to fight in Kenya.

“First of all they (KPBC), for the reasons known to themselves, delayed updating the results on Boxrec. After we inquired, they updated with a no contest result for the fight pitting Mkwera against Mwangi. The referee’s decision has always been final,” he fumed, adding: “As the President of the Tanzanian Commission, I just want to let KPBC know that I have instructed my subordinates not to allow/clear our boxer to fight in Kenya from now henceforth until the matter is resolved and Mkwera regains his victory,” Anea said.

KPBC secretary Franklin Imbenzi aka ‘Kuka’ in a quick rejoinder explained: “The Commission (KPBC) overturned the TKO victory by Iddi Mkwera to a ‘No Contest’ after reviewing the bout. In the second round of the bout, Mwangi had his back to the ropes with Iddi Mkwera throwing several unanswered punches which led to the referee halting the fight.

However, upon review of the video, many of these unanswered punches did not land and Mwangi did not appear to be in any sort of danger. The stoppage was considered as premature and unnecessary.”