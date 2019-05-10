Western branch want FKF to release the amended constitution

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Western branch want the national body to come out and explain why the amended constitution passed last year in Mombasa is taking long to be released.

The stakeholders, led by former Western branch chairman Andrew Amukowa, wondered why the constitution is taking too long to appear on FKF, Caf, and Fifa portals.

“As players in the sector, we need to know and understand the constitution we will use especially as far as the forthcoming elections are concerned. It’s not fair for one to employ the hide and seek tactics on an important matter as the constitution in order to gain an advantage over other opponents,” he stated

Amukoa, who is also set to challenge the federation’s current President Nick Mwendwa for the top seat in the forthcoming elections, claimed he was aware of a scheme to doctor and temper with the delegates lists to favour certain interests but was quick to note that they will not allow such a move.

“We are aware of a wicked scheme and we, therefore, call for the involvement of all clubs currently taking part in all FKF-organised leagues. We also want all delegates published for the sake of transparency. We insist on organised and orderly elections that will start from sub-branches to the nationals,” he warned.

Amukowa also opposed a proposal to have the elections held in October contrary to the usual month of December, saying that would be unfair to the current office as their term ends in December.

The delegates also called upon the Ministry of Sports under Ambassador Amina Mohammed to closely monitor the elections and ensure all candidates are given a fair chance.