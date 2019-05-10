2017 MVP Madya inspires Brewers to scale Mt Kenya

The 2017 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Michael Madoya has set a target of netting ten goals this season after his brace against Mt Kenya United inspired Tusker to a convincing 4-1 win yesterday at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Madoya, who joined the brewers at the start of the season from Zoo Kericho, has found it tough to break into the starting team as well as replicate his scoring form but yesterday, the diminutive player rose from the bench to dispatch a double which took his tally to three.

The midfielder, who replaced Boniface Muchiri, reckons that his performance will guarantee him more playing time in the remaining six SportPesa Premier League matches and hit his target of ten goals.

“The brace is a motivation for me in my quest for more playing time as the coach has seen what I can do. It was a chance I capitalised on and should the coach use me in the remaining matches, then I am sure I will be able to score ten goals.”

Madoya’s brilliance both in front of the goal and in ball distribution earned him praises from coach Robert Matano who said: “He used the few minutes to redeem himself and I am happy with him. The players know if they underperform, they will have to be benched as the competition for playing time is really high. What he did today is a lesson to be learnt by the other players when it comes to taking playing time seriously.”

Tusker recovered from a goal down to register their 12th win of the season and despite the big win, Matano expressed displeasure with the number of chances his team squandered. United opened the scoring from the spot through Amani Kyata but Timothy Otieno and David Majak added to Madoya’s brace to assure Tusker the win.

Elsewhere, Kakamega Homeboyz inched closer to a top-three finish after thrashing Nzoia Sugar 2-0 at the Sudi Stadium.

On-form Allan Wanga and David Odhiambo’s goals were enough to hand Homeboyz the three points.

Posta Rangers eased their relegation fears with a slim 1-0 win over Ulinzi Stars in a match played at the Afraha Stadium. Gershon Likono scored the lone goal of the match.

Sony Sugar saw off KCB 2-0 at the Awendo Green Stadium. The Sugar millers had their goals through Derrick Otanga and Salmon Agogo.