Unai wants to get rid of at least five senior players with Ozil and Mkhitaryan among the high-profile departures

Arsenal want rid of at least five senior players this summer, with ‘Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan among the big-name stars heading to the exit’.

Unai Emery has reportedly decided that he does not think the squad he inherited from Arsene Wenger is good enough and is ready to overhaul his side completely.

The Sun reports that he wants a minimum of five big names out the door, with Ozil and Mkhitaryan the highest-profile exits.

Ozil, in particular, has been under fire, and his £350,000-a-week wages could bring in one or two big-name signings in the summer as they attempt to bridge the gap between themselves and the top of the table.

Barring a minor miracle on Sunday, Arsenal will miss out on the top four in the Premier League and will be relying on a Europa League triumph to infiltrate next season’s Champions League.

It appears Emery will not be afraid to make big decisions at the Emirates this summer, having already had the final say on Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey’s departures in the next transfer window.

Elsewhere, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to overhaul his squad this summer, but there is still a question mark over what to do with Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman wants to leave for Real Madrid, but Solskjaer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward have differing views on the £160million-rated star.

According to The Mirror, the pair are on a collision course ahead of the transfer window with Woodward desperate to keep the Frenchman. Solskjaer, meanwhile, is desperate to rid his side of a number of big-name players, and Pogba is likely to be on that list after failing to shine again this season.

Woodward’s desire to keep the Frenchman at Old Trafford is much to do with his marketability, and the revenue he drives to the club. Pogba is an Adidas athlete—also the club’s sponsors - and has a huge social media following around the globe.