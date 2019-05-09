Neymar, Draxler ‘involved in heated dressing-room bust-up’

Paris Saint-Germain pair Neymar and Julian Draxler ‘were involved in a heated dressing-room bust-up’ after their recent shock Ligue 1 defeat by Montpellier.

Just days after Thomas Tuchel’s side had lost on penalties to Rennes in the French Cup, there was another disappointing result, this time in the league.

And it appears Neymar did not take too kindly to Draxler’s arguments after the game, reportedly shouting at his team-mate: ‘Who are you to talk to me like that? You only play back-passes!’

La Parisien report that the bust-up occurred in the dressing room following the 3-2 defeat, in which PSG conceded in the 80th and 85th minutes to squander a lead.

Manager Tuchel and sporting director Antero Henrique then had to separate the two before a brawl began, it has been claimed. Neymar is far and away the club’s highest-paid player on £515,000 a week post-tax, but even he has been unable to halt the club’s recent poor performances.

PSG have run away with the league title once again but were dumped out of the Champions League by Manchester United at the start of March. From there, they failed in the French Cup final against Rennes and have lost against Nantes, Montpellier and Lille in the league. The latter was a 5-1 drubbing.

Last time out, they could only draw with Nice and the side are sleepwalking towards the end of another season in which they have failed to secure European success.

The reported Montpellier bust-up is not the only time Draxler’s anger has got the better of him this season. Following the defeat by Lille, he was caught on camera being held back from the referee by team-mate Alphonse Areola. He can be heard shouting: “Why do we have VAR if you do not look? Explain that to me!” in the clip, following a number of contentious decisions during the clash.