Kariobangi stall slum rivals to the advantage of Bandari

It was befitting for Kariobangi Sharks that a wretched run of form in their three seasons in the top flight league was ended against Mathare Unites, a team they sought to emulate when their journey began nearly two decades ago.

Goals from the club’s two most valuable assets Eric Kapaito and Duke Abuya and Julius Masaba barred the second half attempted fightback heralded by Clifford Alwanga’s 48th-minute header from James Macharia’s cross and Cliff Nyakenya’s penalty ended Sharks’ winless run at eight matches as they emerged 3-2 victors at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

“I never doubted the resolve and quality of my team. I knew sooner or later, we would get the result we deserved and it’s even more welcoming that it came against a top team like Mathare. We now have to maintain these standards until the end of the season and finish as high as we can in the table,” said a relieved Sharks’ coach William Muluya.

The victory saw Sharks improve their points tally to 38 points. Mathare’s loss was Bandari’s gain as they heaped more misery on Vihiga United, beating them 2-0, thanks to goals from William Wadri and Hassan Abdalla—a result that saw them firm up their grip on the third spot.

Ultimately for Sofapaka, their efforts might be in vain but the 2009 champions are determined to ensure they sustain the campaign.

Certainly, after the 2-0 win over the 10-man Western Stima, their coach, the legendary John Baraza, is not about to throw in the towel even in the face of the Gor Mahia juggernaut.

“We will fight until the end. We know it’s a difficult task to catch up with Gor who have so much quality and experience in their squad but we will do everything to ensure we do not give them any breathing space,” he said after his team’s routine victory against free-falling Western Stima who had Berry Kote sent off late in the second half.

With the injured leading scorer Umaru Kasumba absent and replaced by Mike Oduor, the onus was on his partner John Avire to step up to the plate and he didn’t disappoint

The dread-locked stocky forward first set up Kepha Aswani to side-foot in the opening goal with 22 minutes played before he headed the crucial second nine minutes later to ensure the tie was beyond the power men. The result left them still clutching at the coattails of league leaders K’Ogallo ahead of their meeting this weekend.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards slipped to position 10 after they were held to 1-1 against Zoo Kericho in a tension-packed match at Machakos Stadium. Paul Were gave Ingwe the lead in the 12th minute before Zoo equalised through Dominic Ouma’s header from a corner kick with four minutes left on the clock.

Ingwe top scorer Wyvonne Isuzza missed the chance to make it 2-0 in the 75th minute from the spot after his shot hit the upright. This was just minutes after Ingwe custodian Ezekiel Owade had kept his side in the game after saving Zoo keeper Martin Elungat spot kick in the second half.