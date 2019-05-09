Chemelil lodge complaint over suspect officiating in last weekend’s league match

Chemelil Sugar have lodged an official complaint to the Kenya Premier League following suspect calls made by centre referee Agnetta Itubo during a league match against Vihiga United played on May 4 at Bukhungu Stadium.

In a letter addressed to the KPL secretariat, Chemelil claimed Itubo was unfit to handle the match as she had failed the Physical Endurance Test. The Francis Baraza coached club claimed that her unfitness levels largely contributed to the loss as she missed crucial incidents which yielded goals for Vihiga.

Chemelil were enjoying a 1-0 at the stroke of half time but eventually lost the duel 2-1 —an outcome they squarely blamed on the centre referee. The Awasi-based outfit claim that Itubo upheld Vihiga’s equaliser which they allege the scorer used his arm to tap in the ball while offside and blatantly ignored her assistant’s call to have it cancelled.

Vihiga levelled through Chris Masinza but the assistant referee Doreen Kendi’s flag was up having captured the handball and the offside but Itubo turned a blind eye to her assistant’s call.

The decision to uphold the goal irked Chemelil players and technical bench who heavily protested the call leading to a ten-minute delay in a restart.

Chemelil further accused the whistleblower of dishing out what appeared to be a dubious penalty which later turned to be the match winner.

Masinza was brought down in the area an incident which the visiting team adjudged to be simulation offence by the forward but instead, a penalty was given in favour of the home team.