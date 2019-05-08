Sofapaka suffer a major setback as Ugandan striker is ruled out for the next four matches

Title-chasing Sofapaka will have to do without the services of their dependable forward Umaru Kasumba in the next four matches, thanks to an injury.

Kasumba limped off during their SportPesa Premier League match against Tusker over the weekend in what appeared to be off the ball challenge and he is expected to sit out in the next four matches.

The Ugandan striker has been in a class of his own this season and currently leads the scoring chart alongside Kakamega Homeboyz skipper Allan Wanga with 16 goals—making him a strong candidate for the Golden Boot award.

The setback puts the striker’s target of netting more than 20 goals and scooping the award in jeopardy as he is expected to return with only three matches remaining to wrap the season.

With the Gor Mahia clash beckoning, the setback is set to hand the defending champions an easy time in their bid to silence their closest challengers and inch closer to retaining the title.

Gor are set to welcome the 2009 league champions this weekend at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu in a match deemed as the title decider and Kasumba’s unavailability is likely to give Gor an edge.

Kasumba said the Tusker player was driven by malice and slammed the centre referee Andrew Juma for failing to caution him for the tackle. He, however, exuded confidence that he will recover in time and continue in his quest to aid Sofapaka to their second premier league title, besides chasing the individual award.

“The doctor told me I will not play in the next four matches. I am disappointed that the referee did not caution the player who trampled on my ankle yet I was not possessing the ball. Clearly, his motive was bad as he used a lot of energy and I have been in pain since then. It happens in football but I am optimistic I will recover before the doctor’s time and keep on scoring. Anything is possible in football and I hope in my absence, the other strikers will get goals and the team will garner more points and pile more pressure on Gor.”