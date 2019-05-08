I don't know how they did it - Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he was "overwhelmed" and saw his players in tears after they completed the biggest Champions League semi-final comeback to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate.

The Reds lost the first leg 3-0 but doubles from Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi at Anfield took them into a final against Ajax or Tottenham.

"If I have to describe this club then it's a big heart and tonight it was pounding like crazy," he said.

"You could hear it all over the world."

Klopp was almost giddy in his BT Sport interview, checking it was past the watershed before swearing and saying he was happy to pay a fine.

"The whole game was too much," he said. "Winning is difficult but with a clean sheet, I don't know how they did it."

"It means so much to all of us. There are more important things in the world. But creating this emotional atmosphere together is so special. It's all about the players.

"The mix of potential and unbelievable heart is just a mix I never saw before. It shows what's possible in football. It's so nice."

It is the first time since 1986 - when Barcelona knocked out Gothenburg in the old European Cup - that a team have recovered a three-goal first-leg deficit to win a semi-final in this competition.