KCB welcome venue change for Gor clash

KCB have welcomed the switching of venue for their SportPesa Premier League match against Gor Mahia which is set to be played today at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

The duel was initially earmarked to be hosted at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu but Gor shifted the venue on logistical grounds according to their assistant secretary general Ronald Ngala.

The bankers were expected to protest the change but have instead embraced it, alleging that it is easier to beat Gor at Machakos unlike at Kisumu, where they have proved a hard nut to crack. KCB assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo, Gor are beatable at Machakos as they will not enjoy massive support from fans and there is no clear home advantage.

KCB won the first leg 1-0 at the same venue and will be looking to complete a double which Pamzo believes is not far fetched as they have rectified the defensive errors which have seen the throw away leads in the past three matches. The former Kenyan international blames the unwanted results in the past three matches to lapse in concentration in the dying minutes of their matches but is elated that they head to the match with a solution.

“The change of venue is an advantage to us as Gor are lethal and rarely lose matches in Kisumu. Their form there and the home support is unrivalled and playing them in Machakos is better. We are seeking to complete a double over them and that will only come to pass if we score more than two goals and avoid the lapse in concentration especially in the last minutes. We have dropped points in our last three matches after conceding in the very last minutes of the game but we have addressed that. We are not worried of their form for we have players equal to the task and a win will bring more energy and motivation to the team.”

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has hinted of making eleven changes to the squad which beat Ulinzi Stars 2-1 in their last match. The Cypriot coach anticipates for a tough match but he counts on his players to deliver the three points and inch closer to defending their title.

“I will be making 11 changes to the squad that played Ulinzi when we play KCB. I want to rest my players for the next two matches in Kisumu and it's also an opportunity for other players to showcase their talent. It’s going to be a tough match as every club wants to stop us but I know my players will do everything to get the three points.”

Gor have won five out of last eight matches meetings while, KCB have savoured victory twice with one ending evenly.