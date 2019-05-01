Awoko blames recent performance on sabotage and deliberate frustration from office

Trouble is slowly brewing at promotion-chasing Nairobi Stima as details have emerged of how top brass officials at the club are deliberately sabotaging their dream.

Stima lost one match during the first leg of the National Super League and were deemed as favourites to claim one of the two automatic promotion slots but the team has now faded to fourth, thanks to unwanted results in the second leg.

The power men beefed their squad during the recently concluded players' transfer window with arguably the best players in the second tier but have instead drifted five points outside the promotion bracket, putting their chances in jeopardy.

According to Awoko, his dream of guiding the club to the top flight is likely to be cut short by inadequate funding, in-fighting within the club management, lack of support from the office and sabotage by a number of players.

Owoko has opened up on his second leg tribulations with the team, saying he had to dig deep and purchase eight training balls to quell the rising disharmony in the playing unit— a development he said was being fuelled by some of the officials who want to take over the team.

Last season, Stima narrowly lost in the promotion fight after leading the pack for the better part of the season but bottled it up in the final rounds, forcing their then head coach Ibrahim Shikanda to throw in the towel citing sabotage.

Owoko believes the script will not be different if the growing rift within the management of the club and the playing unit will not be hastily addressed.

“We have had challenges since the second leg started and the team is experiencing tough times.

"We are not getting the support we used to get in the first leg from the office and sometimes we even lack transport to ferry us to matches.

"I understand there are rifts in the management of the team and I hope they will solve their issues.

"The playing unit is also not doing good as a number of players have been influenced by powerful individuals within the club to water down our promotion efforts.

"It’s sad that the efforts I have put in the team are not appreciated and I call on the office and the players to work in harmony so that we can achieve our dream.”

Owoko is, however, confident that they will overcome FC Talanta today and narrow the gap between them and the trio of Ushuru, Wazito and Kisumu All-Stars despite the challenges. “we will give our best and catch up with them. I will talk to the boys and see how we will get the three points.”

Meanwhile, Wazito will be gunning to open up a three-point gap at the top when they face Modern Coast Rangers at Serani grounds. Kisumu All-Stars will also be on a similar mission when they host Eldoret Youth at the Moi Stadium Kisumu.

Nairobi City Stars will play Thika United at the Hope Centre before paving way for Kangemi All-Stars who are lined up to take on Green Commandos.

Bidco United will entertain Ushuru at Thika Sub-County Stadium while Kenya Police will play Kibera Black Stars at the Karuturi grounds.