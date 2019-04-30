Van Dijk named Player of the Year, Sterling scoops Young Player prize

Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk has been named the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Players’ Player of the Year for 2019 after a stellar season.

The Dutch defender succeeds team-mate Mohamed Salah in winning the award after seeing off tough competition from Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, who had the consolation of being named Young Player of the Year, following in the footsteps of City team-mate Leroy Sane.

Van Dijk was joined by his Liverpool team-mates Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Reds quartet all made the team of the year and have made the trip down to London for the glitzy awards ceremony at Grosvenor House.

Van Dijk beat off competition from a six-man shortlist that included Mane, Sterling, Sergio Aguero Bernardo Silva and Eden Hazard to claim the prestigious prize.

“I think it’s special, definitely,” the 27-year-old said. “If you see the standard of strikers we have in the league or play makers we have in the league, it’s unbelievable. If you see the shortlist and quality there is, it’s very special that the players in the league voted for me. I won’t take it for granted. It’s just very special.”

“I think throughout the whole season I’ve been feeling great. We’ve been winning many games, we are competing with Man City for the title and I think the most important thing is to stay fit and play consistent as well - I think I’ve been doing that pretty well this season. Obviously without the help of my team-mates, it wouldn’t be possible but we have just to keep going, carry on and I’m feeling good.”

Van Dijk went on to pay tribute to his Liverpool team-mates. "I think the key is that the way we defend is that we do it all together," he added.

“Defending starts upfront, our strikers put pressure on their defenders, it’s unbelievable. I don’t want to be put under pressure by those kind of players and even if they (the opponent) beat that press, we still have a midfield that keeps hunting you down at all times.”

“It makes it a lot easier for us as the back four. But if we’re under pressure we still need to deal with it and I think that’s been going pretty well as well. Everyone is responsible for the good things that have been going on right now at Liverpool. We just want to keep it going and hopefully that will result in trophies.”

Van Dijk’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, recorded a video message for the defender that was shown after he accepted his award on stage.

“I’m really proud it’s the second time in a row I can speak about a wonderful player who won the award for Player of the Season: Virgil van Dijk,” said Klopp. “Who would have thought that when he started back in Holland? I think not everybody saw immediately what kind of player hides in this giant body. Now the whole world is aware of that and I’m really happy I can be a little bit around that development. I would love to think it’s because of me! But obviously it’s not, he was already the player he is now when we bought him from Southampton.”

“It all worked out. From the first moment I was so excited about the opportunity to work together and now you are the man – at least for this season!

Other Liverpool players to have been awarded the honour are Luis Suarez (2013-14), Steven Gerrard (2005-06), John Barnes (1987-88), Ian Rush (1983-84), Kenny Dalglish (1982-83) and Terry McDermott (1979-80).

The team of the year was confirmed on Friday with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba the only non-Liverpool or Manchester City player included.

Six City and four Liverpool players reflect the dominance of the clubs battling for this season’s Premier League title. Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, Aguero and Sterling are the six City players in the team.

Van Dijk has been central to Liverpool’s assault on the Premier League title following his world record £75m move from Southampton in January 2017. The Dutch international has started all 36 league games for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, keeping 19 clean sheets and conceding only 20 times, while also chipping in with three goals.

Earlier on Sunday Liverpool were wrested from their spot at the top of the table following City’s 1-0 win over Burnley.

Liverpool have the chance to go top again on Saturday night if they beat Newcastle, before City host Leicester on Monday ahead of the final round of fixtures on May 11.