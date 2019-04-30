Mwalala pursuing to revive Bandari’s youth team

In the interest of breaking Gor Mahia’s dominance in the Kenyan football,Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala is seeking to revive the club’s youth team to act as a feeder to the senior team.

Known for his affinity to nurture young and raw talents, Mwalala revealed of his plan to resuscitate the youth team by recruiting players from schools before nurturing them and eventually admitting them into the senior team.

The youthful coach noted that building a young team will help end Gor Mahia’s dominance in the SportPesa Premier League as well as transform the club into a force to reckon.

Mwalala said the program has helped bring a number of stars to the public limelight thus helping respective clubs win titles.Notable players named by the former Nzoia Sugar coach are Tusker’s Boniface Muchiri, KCB left-back Bolton Omwenga, Bandari’s Mustapha Oduor and the hotly sought after Nzoia attacking midfielder Patrick Otieno.

“I want to put more emphasis on the Bandari Youth team as it will act as a feeder to the senior team. We will be signing young and talented players to the team and guide them to fit into our systems and philosophy before elevating them to the senior team. I like working with young players who are easy to guide and I believe by doing this, we will be able to break Gor’s dominance in the league. It has worked for me in the past and a number of players have benefited from it straight from school and are now playing in the top flight.”

The former Kenyan International also disclosed his plan of signing eight players to beef up his current squad at the end of the season. He said: “I want to bring in eight players at the end of the season to strengthen the current squad. We have discussed with a number of players whose contracts with their clubs elapse in June and have agreed to join us. We have been hit by long term injuries and we have to ensure each department has depth next season.”